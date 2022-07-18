EY  Admits  New Partners

As part of its continued growth across the West African market, EY has announced the admission of three new partners and two associate partners into its team. The new partners are: Omolola Esan (People Advisory Services), Temitope Oni and Audrey Obidike, both in Tax Service Lines, while the new Associate partners are Surukat Alani (FRG, Assurance) and Bukonla Oladapo (Consumer Industries, Assurance). Their admission into the EY West Africa Partnership was effective July 1, 2022.

According to statement released by EY, the admission is on the back of continued efforts to meet and surpass client expectations as it continues to build a better working world for the community, the people and all its business stakeholders.

Esan, an organisation Design specialist, joined EY from a Big 4 firm in March 2018 with the mandate to establish HR Advisory in the Cluster. Her wealth of professional experience spans strategic Human Resources management and Consulting, marketing, media and advocacy and journalism from different sectors in Nigeria, Switzerland and Mexico.

Oni, an experienced tax professional with about 12 years’ work experience, started his career in one of the top 4 accounting and professional service firms. He joined EY Nigeria as a transfer pricing senior in Februºary 2014 and rose through the ranks.

He is focused on providing transfer pricing compliance, controversy and planning services to various multinational & indigenous clients.

Obidike, a tax and accounting professional with over 15 years’ professional work experience, joined EY Nigeria in February 2007 for her National Youth Service. As a tax consultant, her focus spans book-keeping, financial close process and statutory reporting, as well as corporate tax compliance and tax controversy.

Alani, a graduate with a Distinction in Accounting and a chartered accountant, joined EY in 2004 as an experienced associate in Audit sub service Line of Assurance and has progressed in his career over the years to an Associate Director level in the Firm. Prior to his current roles, he led large and complex audit engagements with both statutory and group reporting requirements

Oladapo, a graduate with a Distinction in Business Administration, is an astute Auditor. She joined EY as Staff Accountant on 1 September 2001. She rose through the ranks to the level of Associate Director. In this role, she delivers audit and other assurance services to entities within Consumer Industries in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

Speaking on the new development, EY Regional Managing Partner for West Africa, Anthony Oputa, said: “I am excited and proud of this crop of transformative leaders and professionals we are adding to the EY family. Their admission into EY Partnership is significant and speaks to professionalism, commitment, dedication, competence and resilience to keep growing and enhancing the EY brand in the marketplace”.