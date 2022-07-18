  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Amstel Malta Ultra Pumps up Falcons for lionesses Clash

Amstel Malta Ultra the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has doubled up on its support for the Nigeria women’s team ahead of Monday’s WAFCON semi-final clash against Morocco. 

The Super Falcons with the backing of the nourishing malt drink successfully tamed the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarter-final and they are looking to repeat a similar feat against the Atlas Lionesses today. 

The Morocco versus Nigeria fixture is widely seen as the star semi-final contest as it pits the most successful team on the continent, the Super Falcons against the Atlas Lionesses who presently rank as one of the most-improved teams in Africa. 

Though the Moroccans will be banking on  their army of home supporters that have been showing up  for their previous games, the Super Falcons can also count on Amstel Malta Ultra to continue galvanising the needed support for them as they have always done. 

 Since coming on board as a sponsor with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amstel Malta Ultra has never rested on its oars in giving an extra push to the women’s game. 

While assuring total support once more, Amstel Malta Brand Manager, Maire Abia-Bassey said she is confident in the Super Falcons going to next year’s World Cup as African champions. 

“Of course, we are happy the team already has the World Cup ticket in their purse, the target now is to go to Australia and New Zealand as African champions for a record-extending 10th time,” stressed the brand manager.

Since their shaky start in their opening game against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, the Super Falcons have been soaring at high altitude with maximum support coming from their official malt drink. 

