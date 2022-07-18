  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

ACAC Appoints Adeyemi as New Secretary General

Business | 50 seconds ago

The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) has appointed Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi as the new Secretary General of the commission.

According to a press release by the body, Ms. Adeyemi’s election was announced on July 15, 2022 at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal, adding that the new Secretary General takes over from the former Secretary General, Mr. Tefera Mekonnen, whose tenure ended in January 2022.

AFCAC said: “The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC have the honour to inform AFCAC member States, International Organizations, States Partners and all aviation and affiliated Stakeholders that Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi has been elected the new Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”

“Ms. Adeyemi’s election as the new Secretary General of AFCAC was announced on July 15, 2022 at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal. The new AFCAC Secretary General takes over from the former Secretary General, Mr. Tefera Mekonnen TEFERRA whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms. Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as Interim Secretary General.

“Adeyemi remarked shortly after her election that her objective is to build on the progress already made by previous Secretaries General and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.