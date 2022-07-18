ACAC Appoints Adeyemi as New Secretary General

The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) has appointed Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi as the new Secretary General of the commission.

According to a press release by the body, Ms. Adeyemi’s election was announced on July 15, 2022 at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal, adding that the new Secretary General takes over from the former Secretary General, Mr. Tefera Mekonnen, whose tenure ended in January 2022.

AFCAC said: “The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC have the honour to inform AFCAC member States, International Organizations, States Partners and all aviation and affiliated Stakeholders that Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi has been elected the new Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”

“Ms. Adeyemi’s election as the new Secretary General of AFCAC was announced on July 15, 2022 at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal. The new AFCAC Secretary General takes over from the former Secretary General, Mr. Tefera Mekonnen TEFERRA whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms. Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as Interim Secretary General.

“Adeyemi remarked shortly after her election that her objective is to build on the progress already made by previous Secretaries General and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation.”