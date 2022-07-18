  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

7  Die, 100 Injured in 41 Crashes During Sallah in Ogun, Says  FRSC

 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, said yesterday  that seven persons died while 100 others injured in 41 road crashes recorded during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that personnel of the Corps rescued 195 accident victims unhurt within the period.

Umar said the rescue effort was made possible by FRSC’s  special patrol conducted from July 6 to July 13.

The sector commander added that 71 vehicles were involved in the 41 crashes during the Sallah festival.

“Most of the crashes were caused due to violation of traffic rules and regulations.

“Motorists need to always obey traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable crashes on the highway,” he said.

Umar said that the corps would continue to sensitise motorists through various public enlightenment programmes on safe driving.

