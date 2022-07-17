The Partnership that Works … As Governor Sanwo-Olu Hosts DG, Runsewe

Lagos State continues to hoist the flag of progress for the rest of Nigeria to follow. The State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu, is up there with the most historical leaders not only because of his polished temperament and warm virtuosity, but also because he always finds the right people to team up with in his Greater Lagos agenda. Currently, ahead of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), Governor Sanwo-Olu’s teammate is none other than the DG of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), OtunbaSegunRunsewe.

To say that the preparations towards NAFEST 2022 are in full swing is to play down matters. OtunbaRunsewe recently paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu, with no other intention than to set the Governor’s mind at rest regarding the plans and provisions that his NCAC have in place.

Knowing that Sanwo-Olu wants the NAFEST 2022 to be the loudest and most colorful one yet, Runsewe proved to the Governor that even he has the best interests of Lagosians and Nigerians in general at heart and is already going out of his way to bring out the best things about our robust cultural heritage. He also informed him of his plans to have Lagos First Lady, IbijokeSanwo-Olu, crowned as Mama NAFEST 22.

Sanwo-Olu is not stranger to genius, so his reactions during and after Runsewe’s visitation proved to spectators that he is convinced that the NCAC DG is trustworthy and will make Lagos shine once again. This is a given considering that fantastic lineup of events, all of which are expected to raise festive dust across the African continent, and contribute immensely to different business sectors of Lagos during the celebrations.

It is already incredible that NCAC DG is actively participating in the NAFEST preparations. Then again, he always was a hands-on person, committed to duty, and never shying away from responsibility. Thus, combined with the irony of Runsewe’s ‘A Partnership that Works’ presentation to Sanwo-Olu during the visitation, things really are falling in place for NAFEST 2022.