Relegated Kano Pillars FC May Return to NPFL Next Season 

Kano Pillars FC confirmed at the weekend to have been relegated from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) following the inability of the Kano State owned club to upturn the three points deduction, may sneaked back to the Nigerian topflight through a backdoor window.

THISDAY sources revealed yesterday that the Sai Masu Gida may have lost the battle at the NFF’s Appeals Committee to reverse the point deduction following the violence that ensued in their home game with Dakkada FC on June 23, 2022, talks have reached advanced stage to acquire the slot of newly promoted Doma FC.

“Kano Pillars will play in the NPFL next season despite their relegation. They are in talks to buy off the slot of newly promoted Doma FC,” revealed the top football source in Abuja.

The source who would not want his name in print stressed that there was nothing unusual in the arrangement as several other clubs have used that window to play in the NPFL.

“There is nothing strange in this arrangement. Delta Stars did that when they bought the slot of Kada Stars. Several clubs have gained promotions to the NPFL and sold their slots,” stressed the source.

However, the CEO of Doma FC of Gombe, Alhaji Suleiman Umar (Mai Doma), dismissed speculations that the club was negotiating to sell their slot to Kano Pillars.

“Let me be clear about this and assure the good supporters of Doma United Football Club that Doma United is not going to sell its NPFL ticket and we’re ready to play in the elite league.

“We didn’t come this far to stop. We will play in the elite league. People should debunk any other report that is saying a different thing because we don’t know where they’re emanating from. We’re a professional club, so we’ll play in the league.”

Although the buying of slots by clubs remains controversial, no real attempts have been made by both the NFF and the League Management Company (LMC) to block that loophole used by clubs to return to the topflight.

Kano Pillars were relegated from the NPFL for the first time in over 20 years.

NFF’s Appeals Committee upheld the decision to deduct three points due to the violence Pillars inflicted on Dakkada at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Former Pillars Chairman, Surajo Yahaya, was captured in a video that went viral on social media assaulting Assistant Referee 1, Daramola Olalekan, after visitors Dakkada scored a late equaliser against the home team. Yahaya was replaced with Ibrahim Galadima by the Kano State government.

Also, a camera, Sony HD Full HD 1920×1080, belonging to Dakkada was damaged by angry Pillars fans.

Following the incident the LMC deducted three points from Kano Pillars which left them on 42 points, five adrift of safety with one game left to play.

However, Pillars appealed the decision but the NFF rejected it which means Pillars have been relegated to the lower division.