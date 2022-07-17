Oyetola Wins Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central LGs

Latest Headlines
Governor Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Osun governorship election, has won in Boripe, Ifedayo and Ife Central local government areas. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, scored the second highest votes. See results below
BORIPE
APC 21,205
LP 04
PDP 7,595
SDP 09
IFEDAYO
APC 5016
LP 01
PDP 4730
SDP 0
IFE CENTRAL
APC 17,880
LP 134
PDP 13532
SDP 50