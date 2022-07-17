  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Oyetola Wins Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central LGs

Nigeria | 20 seconds ago

Governor Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Osun governorship election, has won in Boripe, Ifedayo and Ife Central local government areas. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, scored the second highest votes. See results below

BORIPE

APC   21,205

LP      04        

PDP     7,595

SDP      09

IFEDAYO

APC   5016

LP           01

PDP     4730

SDP      0

IFE CENTRAL

APC   17,880

LP          134

PDP     13532

SDP      50

