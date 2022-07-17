Oyetola Wins Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central LGs

Governor Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s Osun governorship election, has won in Boripe, Ifedayo and Ife Central local government areas. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, scored the second highest votes. See results below

BORIPE

APC 21,205

LP 04

PDP 7,595

SDP 09

IFEDAYO

APC 5016

LP 01

PDP 4730

SDP 0

IFE CENTRAL

APC 17,880

LP 134

PDP 13532

SDP 50