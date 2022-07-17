  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

OSUN STATE GOVERNORSHIP RESULT 2022

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago
  S/NLocal Government Areas  APC  PDP  SDP  LP  WINNER
  1  Aiyedaade     
  2  Aiyedire     
  3  Atakunmosa East     
  4  Atakunmosa West     
  5  Boluwaduro 5,649 5,860 03 09 PDP
  6  Boripe     
  7  Ede North     
  8  Ede South     
  9  Egbedore     
  10  Ejigbo     
  11  Ife Central     
  12  Ife East     
  13  Ife North     
  14  Ife South     
  15  Ifedayo     

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.