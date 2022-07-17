Niger Top Political Player, Umar Nasko Goes into Sabbatical?

Umar Nasko has never hidden the fact that he is a rare breed and very ambitious. If you by chance ask him, he would readily tell you that his lifetime ambition has been to rule his state, Niger.

And over the years, he has definitely worked hard to achieve this aspiration.

In his journey of life, he has proved that he is indeed fearless several times with many happy endings to his stories. Through his restlessness and strong political crusade, he wormed his way into the heart of the former governor of Niger State, AliyuBabangida, who subsequently developed a special interest in him.

He held so many roles in the administration, including Chief of Staff when he resigned and threw his cap into the ring and eventually emerged as the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), by defeating the then incumbent deputy governor of the state, Ahmed Ibeto, and others in the primaries.

Many political analysts concluded that he would surely take over the reign of power from his boss based on his popularity and influence, and the fact that he is the anointed candidate of the governor.

But this was not to be, as he lost to the opposition APC candidate, Abubakar Bello.

But undeterred, he threw his cap into the ring again for the 2019 governorship elections in the state. In no time, he regained his lost form and defeated other heavyweights in the PDP, including Ibeto, a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, among others.

With the feat, he had hoped that his dream would come true. But alas! It turned out to be another wild goose chase, and he was left in the cold again!

However, a source has revealed that the handsome politician remains unperturbed despite the losses. As preparations for the 2023 elections kick off in earnest, Nasko has made wide consultation and even expressed his ambition to represent the Niger North Senatorial District.

But just as many of his fans were happy and gearing up for the battle ahead, Nasko suddenly chickened out of the race.

“Nasko ‘chickened’ out of the race 24 hours after the governor of the state, Abubakar Bello, indicated interest to contest for the same Niger North senatorial district on the platform of All Progressives Congress,” a source told Society Watch.

His decision, it was gathered was a great surprise to many of his followers who have remained implacable

However, since he left he has been on a sabbatical and recoiled into his cocoon. Who knows, he may be plotting another move.