National Waves Honours Festus Keyamo,

Ned Nwoko, Dangote, Others at 14th Anniversary Awards

To commemorate the anniversary, the management of National Waves has concluded arrangements to honour the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN); the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta North Senatorial candidate and founder of Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, Ned Nwoko; Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, immediate-past Enugu State Commissioner for Environment and Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, ChijiokeEdeoga; Publisher Pointblank News and founder, Mary and Ude-Jack Foundation, Chief Jackson Ude; President of Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Chris Opeodu; MD/CEO of Corporate Choices Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chia Waya; Dangote Group and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Keyamo and Adebayo are expected to deliver lectures at the event.

While Keyamo will deliver a lecture titled ‘The Judiciary and the 2023 Election,’ Adebayo will deliver a lecture titled ‘Let The Votes Count, The Imperative of Free and Fair Election.’

According to the publisher of National Waves, Mr. Jimmy Enyeh, the recipients were nominated after scrutiny of their contributions to the development of the country and service to humanity by the board and management of National Waves.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.