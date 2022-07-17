Folashade Okoya: Taking Eleganza Group to the Next Level

In a world that is crazy enough to state that there is no difference between males and females, it is incredible that individuals are still showing incredible talent being themselves. With people like the wife of Chief RazaqOkoya, Mrs. FolashadeOkoya, elegance is no excuse for arrogance, but no amount of flattery is enough to cover her achievements or shift them onto the shoulders of someone else.

Those that know Folashade are aware of her terrifying business talent. Back when she married the billionaire business, Founder of Eleganza group of companies, and Aare of Lagos, it was rumoured that she wanted an easy life where she did not have to work a day in her life. How wrong was that account!

It is no longer a secret that Folashade is one of the pillars behind the continued advancement of her husband’s company, Eleganza. As the Managing Director of the company, her influence is felt all the time, even when the company’s competitions and the industry for the sale of jewellery and household items are having a hard time. Moreover, this has not doused the other aspects of Folashade’s life, not her family or social circle.

In the case of her family, Folashade remains a good mother to her four children: Olamide, Subomi, Oyinlola and Wahab. Similarly, she remains a hot wire in society, still attending the parties of her friends and associates, and being a relevant asset to all that know and love her.

Overall, when it comes to Folashade, Eleganza is a company with wings that is gradually climbing to the top of the industry. Then again, that is likely why the Aare has not considered taking another wife after her. After all, this kind of jewel is kept close to the bosom with no replacement or complementing proxy.