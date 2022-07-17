Breaking: PDP’s Adeleke Wins Osun Guber Election

Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won the Osun Governorship Election. He polled 403,371 votes.

Adeleke won in 17 of the 30 local government areas in the election conducted on Saturday.

His closest rival, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled 375,927 votes. Oyetola won in 13 local government areas..

Adeleke was declared winner and returned elected by the State Returning Officer, , at 7.18am Sunday

