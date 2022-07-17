  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Adeleke Wins Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa LGs

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa local governments. In Osogbo, he scored 30,401 votes while his

closest rival, Governor Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, scored 22,952.

The PDP candidate also won in Ila local government polling 13,036 while Oyetola scored 11,163 votes. In Atakumosa, Adeleke scored 7,759 while Oyetola scored 6,601.

The candidate of the All Progresives Congress in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Governor Isiaka Oyetola, has won in Ilesha East local government polling 13,452 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 10,969.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.