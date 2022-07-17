Adeleke Wins Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa LGs

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa local governments. In Osogbo, he scored 30,401 votes while his

closest rival, Governor Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, scored 22,952.

The PDP candidate also won in Ila local government polling 13,036 while Oyetola scored 11,163 votes. In Atakumosa, Adeleke scored 7,759 while Oyetola scored 6,601.

The candidate of the All Progresives Congress in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Governor Isiaka Oyetola, has won in Ilesha East local government polling 13,452 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 10,969.