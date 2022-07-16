Youth Leaders Laud Ortom for Dispassionate Views on National Issues

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Youth leaders in the South-east zone have commended the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for always expressing dispassionate views on national issues which have portrayed him as “a man of truth and integrity”.

The youth leaders under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) made known their feelings about the Benue governor in a statement signed by the President General, Hon. Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru.

The group specially noted the stance of Governor Ortom on the separatist agitations and the need to find political solution to the issue of self determination in the South-east zone instead of the sledge hammer approach adopted by the federal authorities.

Recently, Ortom had called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, when he received a delegation of Igbo people living in the United States of America.

“Ortom’s call has shown to all that he is a man of integrity, truth, justice and fairness who believes in saying and standing firmly on the side of truth at all times even when it is not convenient to do so,” the youth leaders said.

“Ortom has been the lone voice in the wilderness that has stood firmly in defense of the downtrodden and the voiceless masses of Nigeria who have no voice.”

According to COSEYL, many governors prefer to remain in their comfort zones where they enjoy maximum security and other appurtenances of office hence they care less about the welfare of the people and they also don’t speak out against the prevailing injustice in the land.

The group noted that, unlike many of his self conceited colleagues, “Ortom has over the years proved to be a different governor whose primary purpose of being in governance is to work for his people and defend them including other Nigerians who are not from his state.

“Ortom is truly patriotic and his stand on national issues is because he wants to see his country stand on its feet again.

“He has always demonstrated courage in saying the truth even in the face of danger. He has shown himself to be a selfless leader, the people’s governor, who sees political office as an opportunity to work for the people in order to better their lot.”

While urging the federal government to heed the call by the Benue governor to release the IPOB leader without further delay, COSEYL enjoined other state governors to emulate Ortom and speak out with boldness, audacity and courage when the need arises.

COSEYL reiterated its position on the separatist agitations and backed Governor Ortom’s stance by asking the federal government to handle Nnamdi Kanu’s case politically as “it remains the only solution to the problem facing us today.”

“In a democracy, problems are not usually solved with brute force but by dialogue and mutual discussion, respecting the views and rights of parties involved,” the group said.