Women Charged on Resilience at SheCan Conference

Nigerian women have been urged to remain focus and determined in the face of obstacles to be able to achieve their goals.

Experts gave the advice at the fourth edition of SheCan Nigeria conference that held in Lagos, recently.

According to the organisers, SheCan is an initiative that aimed to empower and mentor women and girls all over Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s edition saw over three thousand attendees, young and old, from all walks of life who gathered at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, including participants from within and outside the country who joined virtually.

The event was also graced by industry leaders and experts from diverse backgrounds who imparted participants from their wealth of experience and took attendees through teaching and mentoring sessions.

Speaking, prominent motivational speaker, Lanre Olusola engaged audience on how to overcome career and life obstacles, advising them to work hard and avoid demotivations capable of making them to lose focus. He also taught attendees the power of dispelling negative energy in everyday life’s activities.

On her part, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw shared her unsuccessful foray into politics, adding that her failure did not deter her from life’s purpose and journey.

Earlier during her welcome address, Founder, SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani thanked attendees and partners for making the event happened, promising that the next edition would be richer.

She hinted on the forthcoming SheCan Skill Acquisition program holding towards the end if July, 2022.

According to her, “The programme would feature career fairs and a vocational training for girls at the girls’ correctional centre as well as a SheCan Nigeria enterprise program. As part of the conference sustainability plan, several mentorship and roundtable sessions have also been scheduled”.