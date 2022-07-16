VSF Donates Food, Medical Items, Solar Boreholes Worth N100m to Sokoto Communities

By Onuminya Ochowechi in Sokoto

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), a non governmental organization yesterday donated food and medical items to no fewer than three thousand households in Sokoto State.

It also donated power solar boreholes to three schools in the three senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the event the chairman of the organization Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) represented by the head of the fund’s COVID-19 taskforce Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji said the gesture was to ameoliate the economic hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

She further disclosed that COVID-19 was not yet over, stressing that reports from NCDC shows that there is surge of the pandemic in the recent days.

” Just yesterday reports from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that two persons died as a result of COVID19 pandemic in the country she stated.

She noted that there is need to protect and prevent ourselves of being infected by the end pandemic.

He further disclosed that among the items donated were 6000 packs of reusable face masks , 15 pieces of 4litre hand sanitizers and other protective materials.

She said that the organization donated three motorized solar boreholes to Government Girls Day Secondary School Sanyinna in Tambuwal local government in the southern senatorial district, Government Junior Secondary School Asara Gwadabawa local government in the eastern senatorial district and Government Day Secondary School Bunkari in Binji local government in the Northern senatorial district of the State.

She further explained that the organization is concerned about school children stressing that the gesture will reduce children mortality rate as a result of outbreak of water borne diseases .

She stated that the boreholes are not only for the schools alone but for the entire Communities saying the government has the freedom to reticulate it so that when schools are on holidays the communities can benefit from the water.

“Our boreholes are 4000 litres solar powered, so even without light or generator as long as there is sun the water will still flow. All what we have brought to Sokoto State are worth more than one hundred million naira (N100million)”, she added.

” This is perhap the most singular impactful social intervention in this country by one singular organization , we have also brought everything for all to live a wholesome life”, she stated.

According to her, the medical and food items would be divided into two, one part would be given to the six civil society organization in the state and other part would be given to the government for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Speaking the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal represented by the commissioner of health Dr Muhammad Ali Inamme thanked the organization for the benevolence gesture saying it will go along way in complementing government efforts in ameoliating the plight of the less privilege.

Tambuwal disclosed that in 2020, the state government distributed palliatives to over 45,000 households in the state to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that he will ensure that the items are evenly distributed to the beneficiaries.

Tambuwal urged those who are yet to be vaccinated to do so, saying the state has enough vacinnes in its disposal.

On her part, the wife to the Governor Hajia Maryam Tambuwal, represented by Hajia Fatima Kare, lauded the Victims Support Fund for the donation.

She urged the organization not to relent in its good works, saying the Almighty Allah will reward them abundantly.