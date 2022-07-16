  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Rite Foods Powers Ojude Oba 2022 Festival 

Business | 2 hours ago

After two years of hiatus from the celebration of its annual rich cultural heritage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode was agog on Monday with spectacular displays of splendour, pomp and pageantry at the Ojude-Oba Festival, a colourful event that was energised by Rite Foods Limited, the official beverage sponsor of the festival.

Tagged ‘The Return of the Ojude-Oba’, the One-Day celebration of culture, fashion, glamour, candour, beauty and royalty by sons and daughters of Ijebu-land was spiced with dynamic flavours of refreshment for every moment of the festival. 

Speaking at the festival, Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited re-affirmed his company’s commitment to the arts, cultural promotion and community development, particularly in areas where it operates. The Rite Foods’ boss stated that his company holds the festival in high esteem by paying homage to the paramount ruler of the land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, for being the custodian of the traditional institution of his people, which aligns with his company’s values.

The festival committee which had earlier commended the company for its commitment to promoting arts and culture through the sponsorship of the festival, also showered encomiums on the brand.

Visitors, tourists and guests from Nigeria and the world stormed the ancient city to experience a taste of this sponsorship and to witness an age-long cultural celebration characterized by horse riding, gunshots, folklorish and contemporary music, colorful and flamboyant dressings, dances, drumming and competitions, all of which represents the gaiety and artistic style of the festival.

The Ojude-Oba [in Ijebu dialect means ‘’the King’s forecourt or frontage’’] and it is a major festival in Nigeria that began over 100 years ago. It brings together all sons and daughters of Ijebu-land in Nigeria and the diaspora for a carnival-like celebration of the traditional, cultural, spiritual accomplishments and other values of the   Ijebu nation.

During the festival, various age-groups [popularly known as the Regbereges], indigenes, their friends and associates from far and near – all in their colourful costumes and riding on horses, through the palace, throng the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland to pay homage to him amidst prayers and other fun-filled activities.  The Ojude Oba festival is also a platform to showcase the entrepreneurial ingenuity of Nigerians and promote trade as well as the country’s tourism and hospitality.

