Paul Onuachu: Will  Big Move Finally Come His Way?

Two seasons ago, the Nigerian striker recorded 34 league goals and his exploits did not go unnoticed, as he was awarded the Best Player in Belgium.

After his achievement, the Super Eagles striker was expected to seal a move away from the club. However, despite links to Lyon, Arsenal, and West Ham, Genk kept him.

Onuachu never hid his desire to leave Genk for another club. But he has been professional about it.

The speculation surrounding the big Nigerian striker have not ended, as he also performed well last season where he recorded 23 goals in 41 appearances last season.

Atletico Madrid, West Ham, and Fiorentina have all been linked to the towering striker. Nonetheless, they could face major competition, as SportsMole reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Onuachu.

Bruno Lage’s side had a decent campaign last season. But they are looking to improve on that. Wolves are set to loan striker Fabio Silva to Anderlecht and would be shopping for a replacement.

Also, Onuachu could provide Wolves with another dimension. The 28-year-old is quite dogged and is dangerous in aerial situations.

Meanwhile, Onuachu averaged a much-more impressive 7.19 rating for his performances in Belgium; and while it is difficult to compare the two leagues given the difference in quality, he would certainly arrive at Molineux in confident goal-scoring form, which is exactly what Lage needs.

A move away from the Jupiler league was largely expected when the 28-year-old scored 34 league goals penultimate season, but it didn’t happen largely due to Genk’s valuation but they have since dropped their asking price. A source who approached the player with a deal from a Serie A side was told by his management team that he is heading to the English Premier League next summer as an agreement is already in place.

“We had an offer for him to consider. So, he directed us to his new management team. They told us Genk have reached agreement for his sale to a team in the English Premier League,” Several reports in the Belgium media tends to also agree with that stand as it was widely reported that Onuachu who has 19 goals this season will leave the team in the summer with fellow Nigerian Cyriel Dessers as his replacement. Dessers has impressed mightily on loan to Feyenoord but the Dutch side don’t have the €4m required to make the deal permanent and Genk are not willing to compromise on their stand.”

A €6 million arrival from Midtjylland in 2019, Onuachu has found the back of the net a whopping 19 times this season despite the spate of injuries that denied him of playing time, making him one of the best performing centre forwards across Europe.

Speaking to Genk’s official YouTube page, Onuachu said : “For me you never know what the future holds but I think scoring a lot of goals this season for KRC Genk and of course my career it is going to be one of the most important periods for me.

“It is going to be difficult to say I’m going to repeat it where I am going but I think the players we have in this team really make all this possible for me, but like I said earlier you don’t know what the future holds.

“As it is now I think I’m really happy for the figure I have in the league and of course for KRC Genk.”

The Nigerian international struggled in his first year in Belgium but won the hearts of many after delivering numerous excellent performances.

Onuachu indeed admitted that the Belgian First Division A is a challenging championship, but the determination to push himself beyond the limit helped him become the best in the country.

But his turnaround in fortunes, 12 months later, has been evident for all to see. Onuachu is clear about how he was able to improve his efficiency in front of goal.

“I struggled a bit when I arrived here. At the start of the season, I said to myself that I had to push myself more and give more.

“I am proud of myself and my team, and I am happy to have the support of my companion, who is always behind me.”

Lazio, Sevilla, and Lyon are among the top European clubs already looking to lure Onuachu to one of the continent’s big five leagues.

The big striker, however, refuses to hide his affection for English Premier League giants Arsenal. “Arsenal is the club of my dreams,” Onuachu continued.

“It is the club that I support, that I like to watch, and whose style of play I like.

“However, I am still in Belgium, and I am still a player of Genk.”

The forward has a year left on his current contract but he is unsure of seeing out the deal with a number of European clubs believed to be interested in signing him in the summer.

Onuachu has been with Blue and White since the summer of 2019 when he teamed up with the side from Midtjylland.

The attacker delivered scintillating performances in front of goal during his time with the Danish club to earn a move to Genk.

Still, for a move to go down for Onuachu, the club would have to put down at least €20 million.