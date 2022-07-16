Kuje Jailbreak: FCTA Gives Illegal Kuje Squatters One-Week Ultimatum 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



Days after a terrorist attack on Kuje Correctional Centre that led to the escape of several inmates, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given illegal squatters of Kuje one-week ultimatum to evacuate the community after which it will embark on massive demolition of illegal structures.

The directive was served yesterday by the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Environment at a Stakeholder Engagement and Sensitisation Meeting.

The Gomo of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin and the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sulaiman Sabo, who attended the stakeholders’ meeting, both consented to the planned demolition by FCTA.

The Traditional Ruler said he was in support of the clean up exercise, because it would restore sanity and security to Kuje.

The Gomo said he had always interacted with different strata of the Kuje community to maintain peace and order and was looking forward to more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

The Chairman Kuje Area Council was represented at the parley by the Principal Secretary to the Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo.

He said although the council was in support of forthcoming demolition of illegal structures, more time should be given to allow residents salvage their property before the bulldozers were rolled in.

The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who convened the meeting, however, admonished that after the expiration of the ultimatum, the demolition exercise would go ahead.

He said that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who visited Kuje recently had expressed angst over the deterioration of both environmental infrastructure and security in the area.

He added that the planned demolition exercise to restore order and sanity and as well remove all illegal shelters that provided criminal elements covers was authorised by the minister.

The minister urged all the stakeholders, to take advantage of the one-week window to evacuate from all the illegal places to avoid unnecessary losses as nothing would stop the clean up exercise.

“The Royal Father, Area Council and traders have all agreed that all contraventions to the Urban and Regional Acts, AEPB Acts must be cleared.

“The overflow from Kuje market must be taken to the two new markets close by. Those selling perishable items will be taken to farmers’ market, we are saying it in strong terms.

“Based on the urgency of the matter the Area Council will engage the stakeholders and tell everyone to clear in one week. So that we have a better Kuje and everyone will be happy Kuje will be completely cleared,” Attah said.