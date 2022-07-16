Inventa Moves to Strengthen Nigeria-Portugal Business Relationship 

Intellectual Property Law Firm, Inventa has led a discussion around directing more foreign investments to Nigeria at the Nigeria Portugal Investment Trade Forum.

The move is to further consolidate Nigeria’s impressive performance with regards to import of investment into the country in recent times.

According to report, Nigeria attracted a sum of $223.3 million as foreign direct investments (FDI) between January and May of 2022, representing a 3.7% increase compared to $215.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Representatives of inventa present at the forum met with President Muhammadu Buhari to chart path on how Nigeria can improve its profile and market itself to foreign counterparts, especially Portugal.

Also present at the meeting was Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jideofor Kwusike and Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas.

Speaking, Managing Director of Inventa, Tiago Reis Nobre stated that there was an urgent need to renew the ties between Nigeria and Portugal in the interest of the economy of both countries.

He said, “As the first international Intellectual Property company to begin operations in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and Africa, we discussed the importance of renewed cooperation between the two countries and the importance of building an ongoing dialogue with Nigeria to ensure defining joint strategic priorities for the future”

Nobre further restated the organisation’s commitment to professionalism in delivering top-notch service to clients across.

“We are a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

“Due to our wide network of contacts and associate level, we offer our clients a highly specialised team of professionals in the Intellectual Property field and related strategic sectors. Our professionals guarantee personalised and efficient accompaniment in all our services”.