I’m Confident of Winning, Says Adeleke

Chuks Okocha in Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, after casting his vote Saturday, said he was confidence of winning the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

He voted at Ward 2 Polling Unit 009, Sagba/Abogunde in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP gubernatorial hopeful also commended INEC, for improving on the electoral process.

Adeleke said: “It is fantastic. I think INEC has improved. They can do better but they have improved and I must give them credit.”

On vote buying, he said: “It is still early. I have not heard of any case and we hope nothing like that happens because we want this election to be a point of contact for 2023. The world is watching and this election is going to be a test case. So, let Osun people decide who they want.

“We met with INEC and they assured us that this election will not be like that of Ekiti. They promised that this election is going to be transparent, peaceful, free and fair.”

Despite silent strategy of vote buying, he expressed confidence that he will emerge the winner of the election.

According to him: “I am not afraid, I am confident of winning the election.”