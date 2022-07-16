Bovi Ugboma is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Over the course of his career, he has hosted several sold out shows, featured on several movie productions, won notable awards and a lot more achievements. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, Bovi talks about his forthcoming show, Bovi Naughty By Nature, his style of comedy and performance, his exceptionality and a lot more

Ability to make people laugh and relax

You have to have the ability to make people laugh and relax. It’s not easy for people to bring out money and say they want to pay for somebody to make them laugh. So, for me, I ensure people get value for their money. When we started doing stand-up comedy, we realised that it’s not just entertainment but also has health benefits to make people laugh and unwind. So, if you ask me, it’s a form of therapy and Doctors should be put in front of our names.

Producer of happiness

I’m at the stage I like to live life on my own terms. I try my best not to depend on too many people to make me happy. So, I try to be a producer of happiness and if you accept me, it’s all well and good but if you don’t it’s fine. I’m beyond judging people and depending on people for my own person life. I want to be an ambassador for happiness and I don’t just want to make people laugh I want to make them happy.

The templates of my show starts with opening acts and after them, I would come up. The opening acts is to one hand show them to the world and the other to entertain. There are different types of shows as there are shows that are jamborees which features a lot of things and there are specials which is what I have always done. Anybody you see on my show is more or less a surprise act but if my show says, Bovi Naughty By Nature that means you are coming to see Bovi.

The Brand is Bovi

The Brand is Bovi, the album is Naughty By Nature. There was Bovi Man On Fire part 1-4 and now there is Bovi Naughty By Nature. I did the first edition in Warri then Canada now I’m doing it in Lagos. So, the next time you see me, it wouldn’t be with this theme as I would on another for my next special. For my show this Sunday, we are actually building a theatre inside Eko Hotel so there is no cheap ticket even if it looks like it because there are risers round the hall and can’t wait for you guys to see it. Those risers alone is a huge budget and I should be making down payment for a house with it. But this just shows my commitment to quality and my team’s belief that this would fly.

Stand-up Comedy has evolved

Stand Up Comedy is a genre that is quite dicey. It has evolved from just making someone life to do saying topical issues. So, stand-up comedians are more on the spot right now and quite frankly I think it’s a phase that would pass. Kudos to have stand-up comedian that have held their game because it’s really not easy and to get even sponsorships for these shows isn’t easy. It’s not easy for a comedian to do a show because Nigerians have a voracious appetite; they want comedy, music and all that. But these are distinct acts of their own and I believe time would come when you are going for a comedy show you know you are going for a comedy show. Yes, we would have music but not the major acts because the major acts are not cheap to come by, and now they are beginning to have their own shows. Over the years I have worked towards making my Specials a Special comedy wise.

Too much circulation makes your price go down.

If you are doing a special, every year you would water down because comedy is beyond its commercial look. So, for a comedian to perform for one hour non-stop and having people laughing for that one hour, then choose to do it every year then you have to be a genius. And I don’t want to have a show that goes by name and I’m not the one doing the jokes. For a fact if I advertise that you are coming to see me and only see me for five minutes, then I become the MC of my show, that’s not me anymore. So, I believe just as a musician, comedians should all have their albums but for me I’m not going to advertise a show and not do the job. That’s why I don’t do that every year.

Upcoming comedians should stay true to their materials

When I came to Lagos, I had this strong belief in what I had to offer; not what I had to get. I’m a stronger believer in the laws of nature that what you give is what you would harvest which is the word of God himself. I always believe in putting out there as money is not always the first thing in my mind because I don’t think I should strong to harvest as I should just be under my tree and let the ripe fruits drop if I plant well. I keep telling those who seek my advice to stay true to your brands, be inspired by what you like and put it out there as it’s much easier now with social media. You probably don’t need a show to showcase yourself as you have a camera, a microphone and broadcast channel via Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat. Showcase what you have and people would find you as sugar don’t go in search of ants so just make yourself appealing.