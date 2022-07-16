Hadiza Buhari Finds Love again

Hadiza Nana, 41, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari from Safinatu, his late first wife, on July 8 wedded Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami. The wedding took place at a closed-door Nikkai ceremony held at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. Although the ceremony was marked with a Nikkah, it went with no official wedding festivities.

Hadiza married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and divorced the northerner after a union that produced six children. Hadiza is now the third wife of Malami with Aisha being the first and Fatima, the second.

Hadiza attended First Essence International School, then Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom. She also attended the University of Buckingham. She had previously obtained education at the National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; as well as a master’s degree in international affairs and strategic studies, at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Buhari has conducted three previous weddings for his children since he assumed office in 2015, including Zahra, Yusuf and Aisha.