African Voices Changemakers Features Olu of Warri, Elba  

Globacom-sponsored African Voices Changemakers, this week, profiles one of Nigeria’s foremost traditional rulers, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III who has been employing his royal stool to better the lot of his people.

The 30-minute magazine programme equally features Sabrina Elba, model, actor and rights activist of Kenyan descent.

Ogiame Atuwatse III ascended the throne in August 2021. Born 2 April 1984 as Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, also known as Tsola Emiko, he is the 21st Olu of Warri.  A 2006 graduate of International Studies and Political Science from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, he also obtained a Master of science degree in Management from the same university’s Weatherhead School of Management in 2007.

He currently uses the platform of his traditional stool in the establishment of new projects and traditions therefore creating new employment opportunities and business ideas for his subjects who include an appreciable number of youths with talents in the creative arts and entertainment. 

Elba, on her part, reconnects with her African roots by assisting  small-scale farmers with funds in order to expand their farms and enhance their yields and profits. African Voices Changemakers will be on the DSTV Channel 401 at  9.30a.m. on Saturday.  

Repeats of the edition will be aired on Sunday at 4.30a.m.,7.30a.m., 12.30p.m., 7.30p.m. and on 

Monday at 4.00a.m. while a two-part, 15-minute rebroadcast comes up on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45p.m. on both days.

