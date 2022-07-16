2023: Allow Peace to Reign, Buhari Tells Nigerians

* Vows to bring those instigating insecurity to book

* Explains the choice of Tinubu, Shettima

*Katsina emir seek completion of abandoned projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Katsina State admonished Nigerians to continue to be patient with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government and allow peace to reign during the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He explained that if Nigerians know what other African countries were going through in terms of insecurity and economic challenges, they would appreciate the Nigerian situation and his government’s efforts.

The president added that there is nothing more important than security and peaceful coexistence and that his government would adopt revolving security measures to nip in the bud the insecurity in the country.

Buhari, who made the appeal when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, at his palace in Katsina, the state capital, said his administration is working tirelessly to tackle the nation’s challenges.

He recalled the circumstances surrounding the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, saying the delegates were given a free hand to elect him to demonstrate the internal democracy in the party.

President Buhari reiterated that some APC stalwarts initially gave him a list of 30 presidential aspirants, out of which he was asked to pick a candidate of his choice but he allowed delegates to elect the candidate of their choice hence the emergence of Tinubu.

Buhari said: “We are doing our best and I hope that our efforts will be a blessing. There is nothing more important than peace and because of that those who are instigating insecurity whatever is their reasons, we pray God will give us more wisdom to tackle them.

“I was given a list of 30 aspirants to pick from; most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support? One of the governors even came to see me and asked who we should choose.

“But if I do that, it would affect my vice-president because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want. So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.

“I hope that the way they (APC) conducted their Congress where they elected the party’s national chairman, the presidential candidate and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.”

The president added that: “I hope the forthcoming (2023) general election will also be peaceful. I hope God will help us to conduct the general election peacefully.

“May God help us to overcome the problem of this country. But if Nigerians know the condition that other African countries are in, they will thank God for the situation in Nigeria. We are doing our best and hope that God will give us more wisdom to continue to help and serve our people.”

Earlier, the Emir called on the president to expedite action for the completion of the Kano-Katsina road dualization project; the Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway and the Rimi Windmill power generation projects.

The traditional ruler said apart from contributing to the economic and social development of Katsina State, the projects, if completed, would also generate employment opportunities for unemployed youths in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said security operatives were doing all they could to tackle banditry and other crimes in the state, calling on residents to also give them the needed support in order to ward off the criminals.

Governor Masari in company with other top government officials, later saw the president off to the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport where he later took off for Abuja in a Nigeria Air Force aircraft.