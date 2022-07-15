When You Wish People Death, Same Would Happen to You, Lasun Replies Tinubu

Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Osun State, Mr. Yusuf Lasun in response to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on wishing death to the opposition, has said the same fate would befall Tinubu.

He noted that Tinubu is of questionable character, questionable background, and lacks decorum with his sneering comments at a recent campaign in Osun state.

Lasun said this yesterday while featuring on ‘The Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channel.

Tinubu had said: “Parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.”

Responding, Lasun said: “I pity that man. I pity him because when you wish people dead then the same thing would happen to him too. I pity a man who no longer can get a hold of his life. How can you come to that space to say that.”

“Four years ago, you went to the palace of Ataoja and told the whole world you are richer than Osun state and that you are going to give Osun state a financial engineer. After four years, nobody has seen any financial engineering taking place in Osun. Today, you are here again and you say people will labour to death. Can you not divorce reward from labour. So, the man is telling everyone that you don’t have to work to become somebody in life. Me, I want to labour but I don’t want to labour in vain.”

He further accused the presidential candidate of trying to truncate the progress in Yoruba land, stressing that he is not intimidated by Tinubu’s affluence to speak his truth.

He added: “You want to tell our parents that laboured to send us to school that they just wasted their whole lifetime. What they’re trying to do in Yoruba land is to truncate our progress. I’m the first generation of people that went to school, our children are the second generation and they want it to stop by the second generation and you are telling the whole world nobody should labor any longer and wishing people death and yet you want to come and control the environment. I pity that man.”

“Me as a Yoruba man, I’m going to face him and I’m facing him. If he thinks he has all the power in the world, let him do his worst. He’s not the only Yoruba man. He can’t cow us, if you want to be president let him campaign all over Nigeria. Who does he think he is for God’s sake. A lot of his acolytes will start writing rubbish. Who does the man think he is.

“He is an anonymous person, we don’t know your background, we don’t know your school or what you have done for yourself that would make you want to impose yourself on everybody and you wish people death. By the special grace of God, we are not going to labor to die we are going to labor and be successful in life,” Lasun added.