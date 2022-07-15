Varsity Don Tackles Buhari, Urges FG to Resolve Dispute with ASUU

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Piqued by the recent comment by President Muhammadu Buhari over the prolonged strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU), a varsity don, Prof. Anthony Ali has called on the federal government to pay the salary arrears of the university lecturers.

He also urged the government to increase the remunerations of the lecturers and furnish the universities with quality education before the strike would be called off.



This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

It added that enough was enough, “for the hell fire Nigerians have suffered since May 29, 2015.”

The Associate Professor lamented that all the political appointees were not telling the president the truth, saying that they have instead been engaged in deceiving, hero-worshipping, doing eye service,and boot licking to remain in office so long as they are getting richer daily.



“Mr. President, your lieutenants will not tell you that you performed far below your expectations in power and far below your achievements in office as a military ruler in 1994. Mr. President your aids will not tell you that Nigerians are disappointed about their expectations of you and that you failed in your second coming as Nigeria’s ruler. Haba! enough is enough,” he added.



He decried the statement credited to the president that crime rate in the country was growing, saying, “our children who are idling at home are increasing the percentage of staff strength of banditry, Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappings, cultist, and eminent protest that could lead to the breakdown of law and order and further discredit your regime.”



“Mr President, the issue at stake is that enough is enough of the increasing percentage of mass majority of Nigerians who now live below the poverty line compared with when you were a military ruler in 1984. Mr. President, enough is enough because the life expectancy of Nigerians has fallen from 54years in 2002 to 49years in 2022.



“Mr President, enough is enough, it is high time you reversed Nigeria’s economy from underdeveloped to a developed economy by paying serious attention to the education sector assisted by ASUU. Mr. President, Nigerians are unable to meet their desire for necessities of life such as food, transport, education, healthcare, employment, and electricity and are looking unto you as enough is enough.



“The issue at stake from October 1, 1960, why Nigerians remain underdeveloped was the collaboration of exploiting class in the core allied with their counterpart in the periphery to exploit the lower class in the periphery,” he added.