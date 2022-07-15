  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Transfer: Chelsea End Interests in Signing Ronaldo

Sport | 39 seconds ago

Chelsea have ended their interest in signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international, 37, wants to leave the club and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

But after signing former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterlingon Wednesday, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said his “focus is on defence”.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has also said Ronaldo is “in our plans” and “not for sale”.

The forward has yet to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Asia and Australia because of what Ten Hag called “personal issues”.

When BBC Sport asked Tuchel about interest in Ronaldo on Wednesday, he said: “Ronaldo’s career speaks for himself. I know there are rumours out there but I will not start speaking about other top clubs’ top players.”

Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be delighted with the recruitment of England international Sterling and consider him to be a marquee signing.

Sterling has linked up with the Chelsea squad in Los Angeles for pre-season.

Tuchel said he hoped Sterling could help “shape” his teamand provide leadership to a young attack following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.