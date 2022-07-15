NNPP Guber Candidate, Gov Yahaya Mourn Gombe Traditional Ruler

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, has described the death of the Ajiyan Gombe and District Head of Kwami, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, as an unforgettable event in the state.

In a condolence message sent to THISDAY yesterday, Mailantarki said Abdullahi, who was also one of the kingmakers in Gombe Emirate, was a great traditional icon.

Also, the state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed grief over the demise of Ajiyan Gombe

In a statement of condolence issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the governor described the passage of the traditional leader as a huge loss to the state and the country.

He said the deceased was an iconic figure, reputable educationist and highly respected leader in Gombe State, who, throughout his 53 years of reign as a district head, was known for preaching peace and championing the cause of unity and harmony, not only within his domain but across the entire state.

Yahaya urged the family members to sustain the legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service left by the late senior district head, Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, Mailantarki said the late Ajiyan Gombe contributed immensely towards building peace and promoting harmonious co-existence among the residents of his district and the state at large.

He said: “The passing away of the traditional leader is a huge loss to Kwami Local Government Area and Gombe State because he was an iconic figure and revered leader who rendered selfless service to humanity throughout his reign.

“Late Haruna Abdullahi has left behind a huge vacuum in the state as everyone is going to miss his fatherly guidance and counsel.”

Abdullahi died as a result of a protracted ailment last Monday at the age of 94.