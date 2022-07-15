Gov Election: Your Arrogance ‘ll Backfire in Osun, PDP Chieftain Blasts Tinubu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, has said that the arrogance displayed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would backfire in tomorrow’s governorship election in Osun State.

He, therefore, advised the APC’s presidential candidate to henceforth watch his utterances against other political parties noting that politicking in Osun State is very different from that of Lagos.

Onuesoke, who said the APC leader should not be carried away with his unchallenged popularity in Lagos state, while reacting to Tinubu’s statement of ‘PDP, Labour Party and other opposition parties would labour to death’ at APC Mega rally in Osun State.

pHe asserted that the APC’s presidential candidate’s confidence would backfire because Osun State PDP Governorship Candidate, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, is permanently on ground in term of structure and popularity compare to APC’s Osun governorship candidate.

The PDP Chieftain reminded Tinubu that he should not compare election in Osun State to Lagos state because the coming poll in Osun state is a different ball game entirely.

“I do not expect Tinubu to under rate other political parties in Osun 2023 governorship race, especially the PDP. Ademola Adeleke, of PDP who is challenging the incumbent governor of Osun State is no doubt a strong contender and he stands a good chance of emerging victorious. He lost to Oyetola in what was obviously a keenly contested election that was decided with a run off after a clear winner failed to emerge on the first ballot.

“As a former Senator, he is well known across the state. His 2018 gubernatorial aspiration, as well as his being a member of the illustrious Adeleke family of Edeland, combined to make him a candidate to defeat.

“He is also known to have a wide political structure peopled largely by leaders of the PDP in the various wards and local governments of the state. The candidate will also benefit immensely from the street credibility and state-wide popularity of his late brother, former governor Isiaka Adeleke.

“This why I am saying that Tinubu should not compare Osun election to Lagos he does not have strong challenges as you have in Osun State. It is a one man affair. However, the setting in Osun is different entirely. Tinubu and his APC loyalists should expect a shocker from PDP in Osun 2023 Governorship election,” Onuesoke stated.