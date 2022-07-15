Firm Launches App Platform to Aggregate Skilled Artisans, Boost Employment



Oluchi Chibuzor

Clickafix, a technological firm has launched a platform that connects skilled artisans and professionals to service seekers to boost employment in the country.

The app is also aimed at increasing the income of vocational professionals in the country.



In view of this, the company noted it has partnered with some knowledge- based organisations to help ensure quality and safety are not compromised on the app.



Speaking in Lagos recently, the Founder and Director of Clickafix, Mr. Arun Goswami, said the app seeks to help users solve a lot of problems around getting access to good service especially from qualified skilled artisans.



“A lot of Lagosians, who are most of the time in need of competent and reliable professionals to fix faults in their homes and offices, can now attend to those faults with peace of mind.



“Clickafix is a secure platform that has enrolled only verified artisans on whom a thorough background check has been carried out to ascertain competence and character, thereby offering peace of mind to service seekers.”



Speaking, Co-Founder of Clickafix, Mr. Pawan Bhandari, stated that Clickafix is in partnership with select top-quality training institutes in Lagos, with an up-to-date curriculum.



He added that the app is also enrolling skilled artisans that were not trained in the various institutes but have been accessed and accredited by the core team of the company.



Bhandari maintained that Clickafix is a technology-enabled platform that not only seeks to offer choices to customers and service providers but also seeks to boost entrepreneurship in Nigeria.



According to him, more people will thrive as entrepreneurs with Clickafix and we are offering them opportunities to get more jobs done for customers they may not have been able to reach on their own.