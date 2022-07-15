Dangote Cement, Host Communities Sign Development Pact in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale Lokoja

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant and host communities have sealed a landmark deal and renewed development pact, even as the company scales up its intervention schemes.



The new agreement which was signed at the factory in Obajana yesterday, was described by both Dangote Cement Plc and the communities as a milestone.

While speaking, representatives of the mining communities of Oyo and Iwa said the Community Development Agreement (CDA) jointly assented would see more job opportunities for locals, and bring them rapid social and economic transformation in their communities.



The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite said the federal government was glad that Dangote Cement Plc was fulfilling its obligations to the host communities, adding that the CDA was in line with the 2007 Mineral and Mining Act.

The minister who was represented by the Ministry’s Chief Geologist Ntuimbe Etta said the government will continue to facilitate a peaceful atmosphere between the company and its host communities.



The Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Mr. JV Gungune, said the massive support for the communities envisaged in the new CDA was in alignment with the company’s vision and mission of supporting its host communities.



He explained that the five-year agreement would be implemented between 2022 and 2026, adding that the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was appreciative and proud of the support from all the communities, including the plant communities of Obajana and Apata.



According to Gungune, the content of the CDA would be implemented under the supervision of the mutually agreed Community Development Monitoring Committee.



Senior General Manager and Head of Environment and Community Affair, Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Tukur Lawal said the company remains a socially responsible one and would continue to touch lives through the provision of basic infrastructures.



He described the two mining communities as peaceful, supportive and business-friendly, adding that the presence of the company has brought about urbanization and development.



Only recently, he said, the company completed the country’s longest concrete road between Obajana and Kabba.

The elated Elesho of Iwata, HRH Oba Francis O. Migbole, described Aliko Dangote as God sent, adding that the joy of his community knew no bound.

He recalled that last year the company had completed a multi-millionaire health facility for the Iwaa mining community.