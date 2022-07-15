  • Friday, 15th July, 2022

Breaking: Inflation Rises to 18.60%

Breaking | 16 mins ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation increased to 18.60 per cent year-on-year in June compared to 17.75 per cent in the corresponding month in 2021,  the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

Month-on-month,  the headline inflation rate increased to 1.82 per cent in June which is 0.03 per cent higher than the 1.78 per cent in May.

Year on year,  however,  the composite food index rose to 20.60 per cent in June,  representing a decline of 1.23 per cent compared to 21.83 per cent in June 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased to 2.05 per cent in June up by 0.03 per cent points compared to 2.01 per cent recorded in May. 

According to the CPI report for June, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile ag­ricultural produce stood at 15.75 per cent year-on-year in June,  up by 2.66 per cent when compared to 13.09 per cent in June 2021.

Month-on-month, the core sub-index increased to 1.56 per cent in the month under review,  down by 0.31 per cent when compared to 1.87 per cent recorded in May.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.