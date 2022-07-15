Baby Factory: Police Rescue Three Pregnant Women in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued three pregnant women from a baby factory in Obodogba community, Okpanam, near Asaba, Delta State.

Two suspects were arrested for operating the illegal baby factory in the state.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Edafe Bright, in a statement yesterday gave the names of the suspects as 25-year-old Promise Ejogu and 29-year-old Aruna Sulieman.

One of the suspects, Promise, he disclosed, is a brother to the ring leader of the syndicate who engages in sexual activities with the women to get them pregnant.

He said the suspects are currently in custody while effort is on to arrest other members of the syndicate.

Edafe also disclosed that 25 suspected members of Black Axe Confraternity, also known as ‘AYES’ were arrested during their initiation ceremony at Zion Road in Ibusa, near Asaba.

Items recovered from them, according to him, included three Aye confraternity regalias, one military vest, a pair of aye confraternity stockings, three cut-to-size locally made guns, four live cartridges, a gallon of substances suspected to be liquid hard drugs, four vehicles, and four motorcycles.

Similarly, 10 suspected cultists are now in police net for hibernating somewhere in Mile 5, a boundary between Oshimili north and Oshimili south council areas of the state and planning to attack innocent citizens in the area.

According to the police image maker, one fabricated AK47 rifle, charms, fake Vigilante ID card, and AC&DC black axe confraternity regalias were recovered when the hideout was raided.