Amstel Malta Ultra Salutes Heroic Falcons over World Cup, S’final Berths

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has congratulated Super Falcons following their qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Falcons who secured the victory through Rasheedat Ajibade’s goal over Cameroon have been described as true heroines.

While that crucial victory ensured that the Super Falcons remain one of only six countries on the planet that have never missed any edition of the Women’s World Cup, it also keeps them on track for a record-extending 10th African title.

The Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia-Bassey while praising the Super Falcons for achieving their first target of qualification for the pWorld Cup enjoined the team to stay focused on their other goal of bringing the African trophy back home again.

“The Super Falcons have shown us all that with hard work and dedication, can achieve a lot. Amstel Malta Ultra is very proud of the girls and would keep supporting them to stay on the very top,” observed Abia-Bassey.

It is even more thrilling to note that all Nigeria’s three women’s football teams are World Cup bound. Apart from the Super Falcons, the Under-20 team, Falconets, will be battling for the 10th time at the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica next month while the U-17 team, Flamingoes, have also qualified for their category of the cadet World Cup to be held in India in October this year.

“The ladies’ achievements make us proud as backers of the teams and we are encouraged to continue to support them more,” Abia-Bassey added.

The Amstel Malta brand manager also congratulated Randy Waldrum and all the officials for doing their bit in ensuring that the Nigerian flag is soaring high in Morocco.

After overcoming the Indomitable Lionesses, the Super Falcons will be returning to the den to face the Atlas Lionesses for ticket to the 2022 WAFCON final.