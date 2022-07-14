Jimi Agbaje Denies Defecting to APC, Says He Remains in PDP

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A report had emerged online yesterday indicating that Agbaje had defected to the ruling APC possibly to work for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

However, appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Agbaje said he was shocked to wake up to the news.

“I think it is one of the downsides of social media where mischief makers can just throw up anything and it is out there. There is no truth whatsoever in it, I remain in the PDP. So, this is smoke without fire,” he said.

“I woke up this morning to read the news just like anybody. Normally they say there is no smoke without fire, but I think this is a case of where there is smoke, there is no fire because there is no fire in the first place.”

Agbaje was the PDP candidate for the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in Lagos State.

The 65-year-old pharmacist-turned politician also contested the party’s governorship primary election. He, however, lost to 45-year-old Olajide Adediran who clinched the PDP ticket.