INEC: How APC Can Substitute Shettima as Borno Senator

With the nomination of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC,  the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the only way to replace him in the senate was for his party to conduct a fresh primary election in the senatorial district.

INEC further said with the new  Electoral Act, that there was no way that the person that came second could replace Senator Shettima.

Speaking with THISDAY INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Chairman, Voters Education, Festus Okoye, said, “the era of the person that came second during the Borno Central senatorial district automatically taking over does not arise any more.

“Senator Shettima will write a letter with a sworn affidavit that he is no more interested to contest as a senatorial candidate in the national Assembly election.

“He will then submit the letter to his party, who will in turn submit same to INEC. Upon the receipt of the letter,  INEC will order for a fresh senatorial primary election in his senatorial election for replacement within 14 days.

“With this letter and the affidavit, the commission will monitor the senatorial primary election. The era of the person that came second is gone,” he explained.

