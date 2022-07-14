Edo Residents Protest Alleged Abandoned Road Project

Adibe Emenyonu



For residents of Ekheuan dual carriage way in Edo State, it was a harrowing experience as the road was blocked by some protesters over the alleged abandonment of the project

The angry protesters who were majorly youths and women barricaded the road leading to the city centre as early as 7am, preventing transporters and passengers from plying it to their destinations.

The protesters, who claimed the road was abandoned, said the bad portions of the road had led to hike in transport fares, brought hardship to motorists as well as inhabitants.

Speaking, one of the protesters, Addison Ugiagbe said, “Freedom doesn’t come on a platter of gold, but by struggle. I didn’t plan for this, I came to meet the road and it was blocked.

“My kids didn’t go to schools. If anyone is being deprived of going to work or school, it is not intentional, it is for the betterment of the people. If the government had done the right thing, we will not meet the road barricaded by residents.”

Another residents, who preferred anonymity, said the barricade prevented him from going to his workplace.

“It is frustrating. I have been here for more than an hour now. As you can see the road is blocked. Some drivers are already looking for alternative routes so they can get to their destination and carry the business of the day,” the source added.

Responding, the Edo State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Mr. Newton Okojie denied that the project was abandoned, noting that the state government would complete the project as at when due.

He said: “I don’t know where they got the information that the project has been abandoned. Every project has a date of commencement and completion.

“It is not yet the end of that project and the contractor has not left the site. Activities at the site may have been reduced due to the rain, but this does not mean abandonment and I don’t know where they got the information from or how they came to conclusion.

“This government does not abandon projects. Such project cannot start this month and end the next. There is a lot of job that is being done and the people should exercise patient. The government will definitely complete the job it has started,” Okojie added.