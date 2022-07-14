Brume, Amusan Are Nigeria’s Biggest Prospects as Global Focus on Oregon 2022

THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 PREVIEW

Olympic Gold Medalist, ENEFIOK UDO-OBONG, takes a look at the duels, upsets and Nigeria’s chances as USA welcomes the world to a great Championships starting tomorrow…

The whole world gathers in Eugene , Oregon for the World Athletics Championships this weekend as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to showcase her top athletes at the biggest stage. The competition second only to the Olympics in size is the premier event for track & field bluffs around the world and considering their domination over the years, it is surprising that it is the first time the USA would be hosting the championships. This year’s meet would line up some great rivalries and also would certainly spring up some big upsets. Let us examine how some of the great duels will take place in most of the events and how Nigeria’s team of 22 athletes would match up against the rest of the world.

Lets examine the women events first.

100 Metres

This would be one of the most eagerly awaited clashes in the competition. On paper it seems like a straight fight between the three Jamaicans. Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, World Champion Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce and Jamaican Champion Shericka Jackson. It is difficult to see beyond these three as champion though American Champion Aleia Hobbs may take inspiration from home support to mount a challenge. An outsider may be Ivorian Murielle Ahoure who seems to do well in major championships. Nigeria’s best hopes would lie on the young shoulders of Favour Ofili, that is if she has recovered from the exhaustion of the NCAA championships. However, a placing in the finals may just be a great achievement for her.

PREDICTION: Hard to call between the three Jamaicans but I do feel this competition belongs to four-time champion Shelly Ann Fraser-Price. Do we see a World record challenge here? Do not bet against it.

200 Metres

Same protagonists in the Jamaican trio would be the favourites here but however there is a bigger threat from the new poster girl of American athletics, Abby Steiner. The NCAA champion was crowned at the very stadium where this competition would take place just few weeks ago and has just signed a $2million professional deal with sporting giants Puma. The wind is at her sail and she definitely will have the added push of a partisan crowd. Nigeria’s best hope would be the NCAA silver medalist Favour Ofili. The newly crowned national record holder sees this event as her preferred one. An outside chance for a medal here but a Top 5 finish would be a great achievement.

PREDICTION: A straight fight between the Jamaicans and Abby Steiner. An upset possible here as the American seems to have everything to her advantage. I put it on even odds between Shericka Jackson and Abby Steiner.

100 Metres Hurdles

Great chance for a Nigerian medal here as Tobi Amusan has proven to be right up there with the best in the world. The Diamond League champion last season has grown in leaps and bounds since her breakthrough. She has been African Champion twice, Commonwealth champion and Olympic finalist. However, winning gold on this great stage may just be a bridge too far for her.

PREDICTION: World record holder, American Kendra Harrison is favourite with a challenge from Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico which would probably be insufficient to deny her the Gold.

400 Metres Hurdles

Dutch-girl Femke Bol and American Britton Wilson can fight for scraps. This Gold medal is going to Sydney McLaughlin. SIMPLE. Except an earthquake happens on her lane, its hers. No other words needed.

PREDICTION: Gold and Possible World record to American Sydney McLaughlin.

In the longer races, American Athing Mu seems set to continue her winning ways in the 800m, the 10,000mis a sure bet for Dutch runner, Sifan Hassan. The former Ethiopian seems untouchable at the distance. She may be challenged though in the 1,500mby Kenyan Faith Kipyegon and her triple dream may also be thwarted in the 5,000mby her Ethiopian compatriots Ejgayehu Taye and Letesenbet Gidey.

The field events would have Nigerian interests and Olympic Bronze medalist Ese brume may just be Nigeria’s brightest chance for Gold. The top LongJumpershave been having an indifferent form this season and that may just play to who would be luckiest on the day. However, German Malaika Mihambo with a PB of 7.30m is the clear favourite. Brume should be content with a Bronze. Anything more is a bonus and anything less may be a disappointment. Ruth Usoro, who would also take part in the long jump would see the triple jump as her better event. For her, a Top 8 placing would be a monumental achievement. Clear favourites in the that event is World Record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

The Hammerthrow brings up an interesting spectacle for Nigeria, as last year’s Nigerian Olympic team member, Annette Echikunwoke, would now be competing for the USA. However, the gold may go to her compatriot Brook Andersen whose personal best was done this season. China’s Shiying Liu would probably walk away with the gold in Javelin while Ameriacans Chase Ealey and Valarie Allman seem good for the gold in the Shot put and Discuss respectively.

THE RELAYS:

The 4 x 100m baring any technical or baton catastrophe seems a Jamaican gold. A world record here is a possibility. The Americans would probably take the silver medal but may be consoled with the 4 x 400m Gold and the Gold in the mixed relay. That would be a big crowd pleaser especially as the retiring Allyson Felix makes her swan song there.

THE MEN’S EVENTS

The Men’s event would look for a heir to the great Jamaican Usain Bolt as the sprints start on Friday.

100m: This may be one of the most open of 100m in recent times, however, Americans Fred Kerley and Trayvon Bromell both with PB of 9.76 seconds are the favourites. A resurrected Yohan Blake of Jamaica would put on some pressure while the African challenge would come from Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala and Liberian NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh. Nigerian Champion Favour Ashe would do well with a semi final placing while a final for him would be over achieving. Other dark horses here include Canadian Andre De Grasse and China’s Bingtian Su.

PREDICTION: Fred Kerley to win.

200m: This is where the excitement comes in the sprints as youngster Erriyon Knighton seems to be the heir apparent to Usain Bolt. But he would have to deal with fellow American Noah Lyles and 100m runners Yohan Blake and Fred Kerley. For Nigeria Udodi Onwuzurike seems our best bet here but a final placing for him will be a good achievement in this competition. Africa’s biggest chance may come from Joseph Fahnbulleh.

In the 400m, Michael Norman of the USA is favourite but can the world record holder, South African Wayde Van Niekerk shake off his recent injuries and get back to form in time? Most unlikely but should not be written off. In the 400m hurdles, we probably would see one of the biggest duels in the competition between world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway and Alison Dos Santos of Brazil. While this would have been a giveaway for the Norwegian twelve months ago, injury has hindered his preparation and he is coming into the championships without a race under his belt this season while the Brazilian has been pristine so far. A big upset expected here as its form versus class here and form may just nick it.

The distance races bring some great duels, Soufiane El Bakkali of Qatar seems set to break the Kenyan monopoly of the steeple chase. Uganda seems set to stamp authority in the 10,000m through Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplomo. Abel Kipsang of Kenya may just be the only African that can stop Europeans from winning the 1500m as Norwagian Jakob Ingebrigtsen is favourit along with British Jake Wightman.

Very few Nigerian interest in the field events and none in the jumps however that does not take away our excitement as the High Jumpwould see the joint Olympic gold medalists, Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy play underdog to Korean Sang-Hyeok Woo while thePole Vaultis expected to see a world record attempt by Frenchman Armand Duplantis.

Nigerian interest in the field events is via Dotun Ogundeji and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi. If any of them get into the Final 8, that would be a monumental achievement.

The 4 x100m relay would give Nigerians an element of hope for the men for the first time in a while and if luck goes their way, a bronze could be possible. Realistically, a final placement is a good result but in relays, anything is possible. If they can get the stick smoothly across and target a sub 38 seconds run, then a medal is within reach.

PREDICTION: Its an American gold medal. Probably a cleansweep for the Americans in all relays for men.

Well, the excitement builds and wherever your focus, the next 10 days would be filled with excitement for athletics lovers. We would see at least two world records and Nigeria should win at leastTWO MEDALS.