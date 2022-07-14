  • Thursday, 14th July, 2022

Ayade Emerges APC Senatorial Candidate for C’River North

Nigeria | 35 mins ago

Bassey Inyang in Calabar 

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, has emerged as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Cross River North Senatorial District.

Ayade emerged as the consensus candidate of the party for the National Assembly constituency having run unopposed in the rerun primary election by polling 252 votes, out of 255 accredited voters.

His former Chief of Staff, Martins Orim, who was the candidate having won the first primary election voluntarily, withdrew as the candidate of the party, thus paving the way for a fresh primary election.

This is the second primary election Ayade has participated in as an aspirant in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

The governor had participated as a presidential aspirant in the June 7th-June 8th presidential primary of the APC at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where he polled 37 votes

