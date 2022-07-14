Atiku, Okowa, PDP Governors Storm Osogbo Today for Adeleke

•Ayu resumes duty after vacation, confident of PDP’s victory

Chuks Okocha



Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and other PDP governors, will today lead members of the PDP, across the country to Osogbo, Osun State, for a mega campaign rally in support of the party’s governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Also, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has formally resumed duties following his return from a short vacation abroad and boasted the party would win Osun’s election this Saturday.

Atiku’s visit to the state with other leaders of the party is expected to enhance the support by the masses, who believed in true governance, which the PDP represents, the party stated.

Atiku, whp is expected to address party faithful and the teeming supporters of PDP in the state, will lead all the serving PDP governors across the country and members of the National Executive Council of the party to the rally, while a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, is also expected to grace the event.

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of PDP has set up a reconciliatory committee to meet with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the fallout of the party’s presidential primary and crisis trailing the nomination of a running mate.

The rally is seen as a show of strength and part of reconciliation in the party.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been reportedly informed of the return and official resumption of duty by Ayu as the PDP national chairman.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, the party stated that Ayu met with members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja yesterday and commended the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, for effectively holding brief for the period Ayu was on vacation, in line with the provision of the Constitution of the PDP 2017 (as amended).

He also applauded the members of the NWC, other organs and critical stakeholders of the party for the cohesiveness and unity of purpose that pervade the party.

Ayu expressed confidence that with the prevailing overwhelming support of the people, the PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke would emerge victorious in the Saturday, July 16, governorship election in Osun State.

He also expressed satisfaction that the on-going consultations and efforts for the success of the PDP in the 2023 general election were yielding positive results.

He therefore called on all members and teeming supporters of the party to remain united and focused on the PDP mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).