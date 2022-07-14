APC Postpones Unveiling of Shettima as Vice Presidential Candidate till Wednesday

• Party’s coalition rejects Shettima, nominates Dauda

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the unveiling of the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running-mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, till Wednesday, next week.

Though no reason was given for the sudden postponement of the unveiling that was supposed to be held at 1p.m, it was however gathered that a relative of Shettima died and he had to travel to Maiduguri.

Another party source said due to the Osun governorship election, the party leadership didn’t want any distraction and also wanted a full house when Shettima would be unveiled.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of All APC Support groups has rejected the nomination Shettima as Tinubu’s running.

The coalition, in a communique issued Thursday by its Convener, Igwe Ude-umanta, called on the party leadership and Tinubu to reconsider Shettima’s nomination.

The communique read: “We, substantive members of Coalition of All Progressives Congress Support Groups here speaking in one voice and unanimously rejecting in totality the recent announcement of former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We call on the leadership of All Progressives Congress, Progressive Governors Forum and His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the choice on running mate of the party, and give support to the Nigerian youths’ nomination of a young vice-presidential candidate by picking Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda to whom we all rally round and give all our fullest support nationwide ahead of the 2023 presidential election. He is the Nigerian youths symbol.”

The group noted that it was standing firm on the Nigerian youths inclusion and hence urged the APC leadership to give space to the youths to exercise their civil rights to actively participate and make a choice of leadership.

“It is worthy of note that Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda’s catholic gestures endeared him to all Nigerians –Christians and Muslims alike. He has touched lives beyond religious barriers through all his philanthropic and humanitarian platforms, throughout the length and breadth of our noble nation, Nigeria,” it added.

It noted that the ruling APC and its leadership should hearken to the voice of the Nigerian youths, saying it would reaffirm the much touted promise made by the ruling party on youth inclusion in governance.