Amstel Malta Ultra Urges Falcons to go for the World Cup Ticket

As Super Falcons battle Cameroon’s Lionesses for a place in the semi final of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco tonight, Amstel Malta Ultra is spurring the Nigerian ladies to do more to earn victory that will also guarantee them ticket to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta Ultra, Maire Abia-Bassey, who is thrilled by the accomplishment of the Falcons so far in the tournament, is asking the ladies to go for more to make their qualification for the Mundial certain.

“Your victories over Botswana and Burundi 4-0 defeat of Burundi was reassuring. So we want you to go grab the ticket tonight against the Cameroonians.

“The flowing of those goals (against Burundi) just like the pouring of Amstel Malta Ultra into a glass cup, contributed largely to the nomination of two Super Falcons’ players to the Best XI assembly by CAF at the close of the group matches.”

Goal merchant, Rasheedat Ajibola and rock at the defence line, Osinachi Ohale were named in a seven-nation assembly for the best 11 players of the Group stage of the tournament.

Abia-Bassey therefore asked Super Falcons to display exceptional resilience as the Cameroonians, whether male or female, are traditionally tough customers.

A victory tonight will help steady Super Falcons’ march to their record-extending 10-time win of the biggest prize in women’s football in Africa.