Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Improve Customers’ Lifestyle Experience

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank has restated its commitment to providing quality service to its customers with the PlusRewards loyalty scheme.

PlusRewards is a loyalty programme that provides exclusive discounts and offers to enable cardholders to purchase items at select merchant stores across Nigeria.

Speaking on the rationale for the programme, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated that the PlusRewards scheme gives all Stanbic IBTC cardholders access to exclusive offers and discounts at participating merchant stores so they can explore, shop and purchase goods for less.

“We will continue to offer discounts and solutions to customers because we always put our clients first in whatever we do. At the various locations, we offer varying percentages off items purchased or services rendered. Our customers and clients are our first stakeholders, and as a customer-centric organisation, we have initiated this programme to maintain and strengthen our relationship with our customers,” Adeniyi said.

“Merchants are not left out. All our business clients can sign up for the PlusRewards scheme by contacting their relationship managers and completing a confirmation letter to highlight the benefits they will be offering. They also enjoy additional benefits like free Stanbic IBTC Point of Sale (POS) devices, branding of their outlets and stores, displaying the PlusRewards collateral on their establishment, access to Stanbic IBTC’s customer base and free marketing opportunities.”.