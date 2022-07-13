NCC: 6,877 Subscribers Ported to Other Networks in Three Months

Emma Okonji



The recent statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that a total of 6,877 subscribers changed their mobile lines from one network to another between March and May 2022, in search of better service quality.

Among those that ported their lines to other networks, the regulator revealed that MTN received the highest number of subscribers who migrated from their original networks to other networks.

According to NCC statistics posted on its website, a total of I,452 subscribers ported from other networks to MTN network in March 2022, while a total of 345 subscribers ported to Globacom in March 2022, and a total of 290 subscribers ported to Airtel, while only 115 subscribers ported to 9mobile within the same month, totaling 2,202 that ported in the month of March.

In April 2022, MTN still maintained lead in terms of the number of subscribers that ported to other networks as 832 subscribers ported to the telco in April 2022. Also, in same month, 354 subscribers ported to Artel, 131 ported to 9mobile and only 112 ported to Globacom, totaling 1,429 that ported to other networks in the month of April.

In May 2022, a whopping 1,731 subscribers ported to MTN network, while 1,050 switched their mobile lines to Airtel network, 314 switched to 9mobile, while only 151 switched to Globacom, totaling 3,246 that ported in the month of May 2022.

Porting of mobile lines is the migration of subscribers’ mobile number from one network to another in search of better service quality, while still retaining the initial number on the new network.

Subscribers however would have to wait for 60 days after porting, before they are allowed to return to their original network or to other network of choice.

The NCC statistics also revealed that MTN maintained the highest market share of 38.06 per cent in the last three months, followed by Airtel with 28.22 per cent and Globacom with 27.54 per cent market share.

9mobile, which is the fourth entrant into the Nigeria’s GSM market space, has the least market share of 6.19 per cent.

Market share is calculated based on the number of active subscribers for telephony services on each of the licensed service providers utilising different technologies including Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), and Fixed Wireless and Fixed Wired (Landline).

According to the statistics, as at May this year, MTN had a total of 77.71 million active subscribers, Airtel had a total of 57.62 million active subscribers, Globacom had a total, Globacom had a total of 56.23 million active subscribers, while 9mobile had a total of 12.64 million active subscribers.