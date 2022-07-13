  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Marie Tecnimont to Help Nigeria Develop Circular Economy 

A leading global Oil & Gas refining company, Messrs Marie Tecnimont Group has pledged to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater values by processing its natural resources and in developing circular economy for the first time in the country.

This is coming on the heels of the recent signing of an agreement with African Refinery Port Harcourt Limited (ARPHL) for the construction of 100,000 barrels Refinery be collocated in Port Harcourt. 

This pronouncement was contained in a statement released by the company at its Headquarters in Italy.

The Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Bernini, remarked, “We are really honoured to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater  values by processing its natural resources and in developing circular economy for the first time in the country, as Biojet is one of the most effective solutions to reduce the carbon footprint  of the global aviation industry. Moreover, these new contracts confirm the strong geographical  diversification  of any backlog and the reliability of our technology driven value proposition.”

The company in the statement also announced that its subsidiaries, Tecnimont  and Stamicarbon had been awarded several new contracts and other variations for licensing, engineering services and EPC activities  by international clients  in Europe, the Middle East, Far East and Nigeria. 

Listed in the Milan Stock Exchange, Marie Tecnimont S.p.A is a global leader in the transformation of natural resources in plant engineering in downstream oil & gas,with technological  and execution competencies. Through its subsidiaries, the Group operates in the field of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition.The Marie Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries through approximately 50 operative companies and powered by a staff strength of about 9300 personnel. 

