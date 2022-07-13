Growing Concerns Over APC Governors Meeting with Wike

Blessing Ibunge writes that last week’s meeting between some Southwest APC Governors and their PDP counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has again brought up insinuations that the latter may leave the PDP soon

On July 8, 2022, the internet was abuzz with news of the visit of three All Progressive Congress Governors to their Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike in Port-harcourt. The visit which was led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, alongside Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Chairman, South West Governors Forum, had the social media agog that Wike might finally leave the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

This is not the first time rumors of Wike’s defection was making news round. However the assumptions that he will defect started gaining ground following the outcome of PDP Presidential Primary held in May.

In March 2022, Wike made a public declaration for his intention to contest for the President of Nigeria come 2023. He made bold to say that he was the only aspirant of the PDP who can salvage the country of bad governance.

Between the period of his declaration and campaign for the party’s presidential primary held on May 27 and 28, he was of the optimistic that he would become the flag bearer of PDP in 2023 general elections. However, the PDP ignored Section 3 its own constitution and decided through a 37-member committee that the party would jettison its zoning formula, and threw the Presidency on its platform open.

At the convention, Wike came second with 237 votes while former Vice President Abubakar Atiku won the ticket with 371 votes.

Shortly after that, a video began circulating all over social media, purporting that the governor intends to defect from the PDP following his loss at the presidential primary election.

In a swift response on June 15, the Governor urged Nigerians to ignore the ‘manipulated video’. In a statement by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri, the Rivers State Governor said the video making the rounds was an excerpt from a previous interview he had with regards to the defection of Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi from the PDP to APC.

The Rivers Governor may have expressed displeasure over the disappointment of not having the party’s presidential ticket. He had also accused some PDP Governors of betrayal, for not fully supporting his ambition to represent the zone at the presidential primary.

Not quite long after the shock following the outcome of the presidential primary, there would have been another opportunity for Governor Wike to continue with the race if chosen as running mate to Atiku.

Wike had during a reception organised for him by the people of the state in Port Harcourt after his arrival from Abuja, venue of the primary, stated that he was not a second class citizen. Which means he would not accept the position of a Vice President, when all indications are pointing at his nomination as Atiku’s running mate.

Again, Wike’s hope to become the running mate of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku, was dashed on June 16 when the latter picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa against the recommendation of the party’s advisory council.

Following Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate after the party’s National Working Committee gave Wike a whopping support with 14 votes against 3 for Okowa, there were rumours that Wike was planning to leave the PDP.

Atiku had set up a reconciliation committee to reach out to Wike to pacify him and to solicit his support for the party to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the general elections.

Soon after the presidential primary and other activities surrounding who becomes the PDP candidate’s running mate, Wike has not only remained silent but may be regretting his committed efforts in the party which has rejected his representation at the presidency.

With the current development, opposition parties saw this as an avenue to woo a man regarded as a political bulldozer in nation’s politics.

The several visits by the parties’ leaders and a presidential candidate, may be an opportunity to convince him (Wike) to join them in their race for victory.

The climax was the visit paid to Wike last week by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo states respectively.

Although the purpose of the Governors’ visit was not disclosed but everything points at the direction of the 2023 general elections.

Wike has not made any statement regarding his next political move. He has always maintained that he will remain in PDP and that there is no basis for him to leave the party

The question then to ask is why is he entertaining visitors from other parties?

Wike hosted the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso at his Rumueperikom private residence in Port Harcourt 24 hours after the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited him also in Port Harcourt. Obi had stated that his visit to Wike was to discuss vital issues of national interest with him. The visit sparked controversy across the nation as many believed Obi visited to seek Wike’s support for his presidential ambition in 2023.

Ebony State Governor, David Umahi, also visited his Rivers State counterpart, at his private residence in Port Harcourt. That was Umahi’s first meeting with Wike after he dumped the PDP for the APC following an alleged dissatisfaction with the party early this year

Uneasy calm now reigns in the Peoples Democratic Party over the romance of Wike with politicians from other parties.

While former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, had insisted that no person can snatch Governor Wike from the PDP, the next political decision or move to be taken by Wike will determine the authenticity of Saraki’s pronouncement.