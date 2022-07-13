ENYATA: Facilitating Tech Empowerment through Opportunities

Ifedolapo Oseni

There is no doubt that people in the tech ecosystem have gained a growing amount of societal respect. I am talking about the young talents setting up businesses and developing resources to tackle problems within and outside their communities. These are young people defying systemic odds and charting new courses for themselves.

It is a narrative many of us can connect with, and one that we at Enyata Inc. are proud to be affiliated with.

It has been my experience as the head of Communications to understand that facilitating growth with an ecosystem goes beyond what we claim or offer. We need to ensure that we provide value in everything we do. It is the only way to guarantee the impact we set out to achieve.

Our community efforts at Enyata are motivated by a desire to effect change within the country. Nigeria continues to make significant strides within and outside the continent when it comes to building technological solutions, but we still are yet to measure up when it comes to the nation’s development. This mismatch has consequently affected the country’s economic growth as it is reported to have grown by a measly 3.4 per cent in 2021. This is why we do what we do at Enyata.

In my time here, a host of community-led campaigns have been successfully executed.

Through Project BuildUp 2.0, we rewarded 50 software and product developers with Macbooks to enable them along their professional journeys.

We also launched an educational hub through our Slack community. There, we offer a host of resources – webinars, workshops, articles; all these and more to facilitate the growth of over 3000 members.

Alongside these initiatives, we host a free annual academy programme aimed at helping tech enthusiasts launch a career within the ecosystem. Enyata Academy creates a learning environment for anyone interested in becoming a tech player. Participants in the program get mentorship from senior engineers in Enyata, as well as the chance to shadow experts working on global projects.

We are currently in the consideration stage for the 6th cohort. Through this programme, the company hopes to foster community development.

Of course, Enyata’s impact isn’t limited to the talent community we identify with. As an organization, our strategy is woven around effort – an effort to serve, and ensure development in all we do.

In line with the company’s vision, we have been able to help businesses realize their ideas by helping them develop efficient products and offering them the tools needed to build said products. Up to this point, we have built a rich portfolio of web and mobile projects by partnering with companies around the world to build effective tech solutions.

Even more commendable is our catalogue of management systems designed to help businesses run their affairs more efficiently. They are Instrail (Insurance Management System), Inventory by Enyata, and the recent HRMS, all built by our Nigerian and Ghanaian teams.

Our efforts are an intentional and strategic move to keep providing value and upping the ante as an organization and a growing brand. Our CEO, Dayo Oyelade, regards it as an opportunity to give back to impact lives and influence the world while providing them with the necessary resources and support.

In his words, “Our priority is ensuring that we take the needed steps to guarantee future growth within and outside of our community. The plan is to ensure Enyata helps broaden the tech space beyond Africa. We want to build a world where great ideas, products, and companies come to fruition quickly whilst achieving the required impact. Our work is to facilitate the process, however we can.”

So far, our efforts have impacted the lives of over 5,000 people and businesses by providing them with the opportunities, skills, tools, and insights needed to propel them forward.

The work we do at Enyata is invaluable, profound, and dare I say, commendable. We want to build a world where great ideas, products, and companies come to fruition quickly whilst achieving the required impact.

Our work is to facilitate the process, however we can. Ultimately, Enyata hopes to become, not only the preferred community for exceptional engineers in Africa but the biggest tech solution provider very soon.

*Oseni is the head of Brand Marketing and communications at Enyata Inc.