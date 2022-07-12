Stakeholders Support Abia APC Guber  Candidate Emenike

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo



Stakeholders from Arochukwu local government of Abia State have pledged full support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) High Chief Ikechi Emenike in his quest to free Abia from the vicious grip of bad leadership.

This commitment was expressed at Ututu where the stakeholders, including women and youth groups, gathered to receive the Abia APC leader during his visit to Arochukwu local government.

Emenike was at Ututu where he inaugurated branded campaign vehicles of the APC candidate for Arochukwu/federal constituency, Chief Dan Okeke, who said that he had acquired the vehicles months before the primary poll because of his strong belief that Emenike would emerge victorious.

Several community leaders, party stakeholders and women leaders that spoke at the event vowed to work very hard to ensure that APC sustained its grip on Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency. They expressed their joy at the emergence of Emenike as the governorship flag bearer of APC in Abia for the 2023 poll.

The host, Hon Okeke, appealed to the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency to come on board “the moving train” of High Chief Emenike and contribute with their votes to put Abia in the hands of a competent leader.

The House of Representatives hopeful said that his only regret was that he didn’t come to know Emenike early enough to start drinking from his milk of human kindness, high principle, intelligence, leadership skills and practical ideas to make Abia rise from slumber.

“He(Emenike) is the only man that has used his position and connections to empower Abia people. He has attracted so many federal jobs to Abians.

“This is the only man that will work with technocrats, people of integrity to develop Abia. He is forthright and that’s why fraudulent people demarket him because they know he won’t give them space to operate and waste the resources of Abia if he becomes governor,” Okeke said.

In his response, Emenike told the gathering that “we are looking for men and women of goodwill who will join hands with us to rescue Abia so we can set it on the path of accelerated development”.

He urged the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency to support his rescue mission as the end product would be highly beneficial to every Abian as well as residents.

The APC gubernatorial flag bearer acknowledged that his detractors have continue to deploy every tool at their disposal to paint him in bad light in order to damage his image. He identified those behind the cruel propaganda directed against him, describing them as the beneficiaries of the rot in Abia who want to maintain the status quo.

Emenike pitied the people of Arochukwu local government for the sufferings they go through to access their homes when going out or coming due to the total collapse of the two major roads to the area, namely Arochukwu – Ohafia road and Itu Mbuzo road.

The APC governorship hopeful and his entourage experienced first hand, the agony of plying the two roads that lead to Arochukwu LG. They passed through Ohafia while going to Ututu and on going back to Umuahia passed through Akwa Ibom to Itu Mbuzo, the border community of Abia.

He assured the people that he would build the neglected roads leading to Arochukwu immediately he mounts the saddle of leadership of Abia State come 2023, adding that he would not only build high quality infrastructures but also the economy to sustain them.