L’Oréal Professionel Paris Launches New Série Expert Curl Expression Range in Nigeria

features 10 unique products catering to all types of kinky and natural hair

Last week, L’Oréal Professionel Paris, the professional product division of the world’s leading beauty brand, L’Oréal, proudly launched its ‘Curl Expression’ range which consists of 10 unique products specifically for kinky and natural hair textures to the Nigerian market.

Birthed by the increase in the number of people embracing their natural hair and knowledge that curls require high-grade professional care to achieve their full expression, the products were created to allow people especially those with 4b/4c hair to express themselves through their hair. The breakthrough range packed with ingredients that answer the specific needs of kinky hair including Urea H, Glycerin & Hibiscus Seed, was co-developed with curl experts from South Africa, Brazil, France and the USA. These proven ingredients make Curl Expression incredibly effective and offers 2x more hydration, 11x more definition, 37% faster drying time and 48H frizz protection.

On June 28th, L’Oréal Professionel Paris hosted key hair professionals and stylists at Ebony Life Place for the launch of Curl Expression. The event included a live demonstration of the full range of products and a panel discussion with haircare professionals – Kemi Lewis of KLS Naturals, Koyinsola Vera Cruz of Tresses by KVC, and Dupe Talabi of Tasala HQ who shared insights on the natural hair scene in Nigeria.

The launch was followed by a pop-up event for consumers hosted in partnership with Kinky Apothecary. During the event, guests had the opportunity to learn, try & shop the entire range of products.

Speaking at the launch event, Tresor Mpasa–Engwanda (Marketing Director, International Haircare LPP, DMI), stated, “We are very excited to introduce the Curl Expression range in Nigeria because we believe the hair professionals of today and tomorrow need a full range of professional products and skills to help their clients achieve the desired results they want for their natural hair. With Curl Expression, hair professionals have everything in hand to offer the chance to their clients to feel beautiful with their natural hair and at their best, without any compromise.”

“The Nigerian market is one of the largest in the world and we believe it is important to reiterate our commitment to this space. We know that stylists want the best products, tools, and skills to serve their natural-haired clients and that more clients are craving professional natural hair care, which is why in addition to the product launch, we are also educating hair professionals on how to care for kinky hair confidently. We have created an education program that gives hair Pros the skills they need to become true experts on natural hair care.” added Maureen Murunga (Business Development Director, Sub-Saharan Africa for L’Oréal Professionel Paris).

The entire Curl Expression collection is currently available in-store at Kinky Apothecary and on their website with deliveries across Nigeria.